Pakistan

Junaid W Zuberi joins NAPA as CEO

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

KARACHI: National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) Karachi has announced the appointment of Junaid W Zuberi as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Junaid Zuberi brings an exceptional combination of experience in the management and corporate sector with long-abiding association with culture, music, performing arts and heritage conservation and promotion both in Karachi and Toronto.

Junaid Zuberi has been associated with leading organizations in the corporate sector such as ORIX Leasing, PICIC and HBL serving in diversified roles in Marketing, SME Financing, Business Development, Relationship Management, Credit Risk and Communications. In addition, he is Member Executive Council of All Pakistan Music Conference Karachi, Vice Chair Friends of Museums of Mississauga, Canada, Coordinator Joy of Urdu Karachi and Founder and Artistic Director of the Sur Sangum Foundation in Toronto during 2015-20. Junaid Zuberi was also the Founding Board Member of The Hunar Foundation Canada as well as Director IBA Canada Alumni Chapter 2017-19.

With an MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi in 1994, Junaid W. Zuberi has actively remained associated with Tehzeeb Foundation, Citizens Foundation, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Sampurna and Karachi Relief Trust in voluntary capacity.

He is passionate about supporting the growth and development of performing arts and nurturing an environment where art and artists are respected and valued. He advocates education and training of performing arts in Pakistan in sync with international standards. Zuberi enjoys writing and blogs occasionally. He has a keen interest in music, poetry and history. Junaid W Zuberi assumed the office of CEO NAPA on 1st November, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAPA Junaid W Zuberi CEO NAPA

