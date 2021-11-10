Mindshare wins media mandate for Airlift

KARACHI: Following an intense pitch process that commenced in August 2021, Mindshare Pakistan has been entrusted as the lead Media Buying agency for Airlift Technologies. As part of this significant win for Mindshare, the agency will be planning and buying media for Airlift across multiple markets.

Mindshare Pakistan - part of GroupM, which is the largest media buying house in Pakistan – has been on a winning streak for quite some time now and is thriving on data, digital and technology along with its conventional portfolio of business.

Founded in 2019, Airlift scaled one of Pakistan’s largest decentralized transportation networks to change the way people move, shifting away from private vehicles towards shared mobility and affordable mass transport.

Commenting on the win, Agha Zohaib, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan – said: “Using data to harness successful strategies for our clients is a crucial pillar at Mindshare and we’re excited to work with the Airlift team to achieve their ambition of driving meaningful results. Then E-Commerce landscape is evolving fast and we are proud to be bringing our market leading approach to benefit Airlift in Pakistan and other markets in the future.

