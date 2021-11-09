ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.13%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.52%)
FNEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.98%)
NETSOL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.78%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.15%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.98%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.91%)
TRG 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-3.48%)
UNITY 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-6.56%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
BR100 4,808 Decreased By ▼ -121.13 (-2.46%)
BR30 21,112 Decreased By ▼ -840.05 (-3.83%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -674.74 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -263.58 (-1.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tuvalu looking at legal ways to be a state if it is submerged

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to keep its ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We're actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged," the minister, Simon Kofe, told Reuters in an interview.

"We're looking at legal avenues where we can retain our ownership of our maritime zones, retain our recognition as a state under international law. So those are steps that we are taking, looking into the future," he said.

Images of Kofe recording a speech to the United Nations COP26 climate summit standing knee-deep in the sea have been widely shared on social media over recent days, pleasing the tiny island nation which is pushing for aggressive action to limit the impact of climate change.

"We didn't think it would go viral as we saw over the last few days. We have been very pleased with that and hopefully that carries the message and emphasises the challenges that we are facing in Tuvalu at the moment," Kofe said.

Tuvalu is an island with a population of around 11,000 people and its highest point is just 4.5m (15 ft) above sea level. Since 1993, sea levels have risen about 0.5cm (0.2 inches) per year, according to a 2011 Australian government report.

Kofe said he delivered the video address, scheduled to be aired at COP26 on Tuesday, in a place that used to be dry land, adding that Tuvalu was seeing a lot of coastal erosion.

When asked what Tuvalu's people think about the rising sea levels, Kofe said some of the older generation say they are happy to go down with the land, while others are leaving.

"The one thing is clear is that the people have a very close tie to their land," Kofe said.

Pacific Island nation Tuvalu United Nations COP26 climate summit standing

Comments

1000 characters

Tuvalu looking at legal ways to be a state if it is submerged

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories