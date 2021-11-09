ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.59%)
FCCL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.13%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.45%)
FNEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.98%)
NETSOL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.78%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.15%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.98%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.91%)
TRG 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-3.48%)
UNITY 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-6.66%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
BR100 4,809 Decreased By ▼ -120.15 (-2.44%)
BR30 21,123 Decreased By ▼ -829 (-3.78%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -674.68 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,994 Decreased By ▼ -264.26 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Global Covid infections pass 250 million: AFP tally

AFP 09 Nov 2021

PARIS: More than 250 million Covid-19 infections have been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP count compiled from official reports at 2100 GMT on Monday.

Globally, more than five million deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded so far, but the vast majority of those infected have recovered. Some, however, have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

A significant proportion of the less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected despite increased screening in many countries since the start of the pandemic. In addition, testing policies differ from country to country.

Europe is the region with the highest number of infections, registering more than 76 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the outbreak in China in December 2019.

Asia is the second most affected with 56,201,653 cases, followed by the United States and Canada (48,290,522 infections) and Latin America and the Caribbean (46,107,131).

The number of new cases around the world has been slowly increasing over the past few weeks.

Nearly 449,000 new daily infections have been recorded on average over the past seven days, against just over 400,000 in mid-October.

Of the new infections recorded worldwide, more than 60 percent are in Europe, which has seen an average of 279,000 cases a day over the past seven days.

China Latin America Covid19 infections

Comments

1000 characters

Global Covid infections pass 250 million: AFP tally

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories