Allama Iqbal’s 144th birth anniversary today

LAHORE: The 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed across the country with national fervor and zeal today.

The day will down with special prayers in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity. Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal also called Poet of East awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. His Allahabad address had given a clear direction and separate identity to the Muslims of the sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

To mark the day, different functions will be held across the country to pay homage to great philosopher.

Punjab Chief Minister in his message said the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims from deep slumber through his poetry and philosophical thoughts and gave the message of self-identification to the youth while employing the symbol of the eagle bird. Following the philosophy and vision of Allama Iqbal was the best way to pay tributes to the Poet of the East, added the CM.

The vision of a new Pakistan was in accordance with the philosophy and principles of Allama Iqbal, he maintained. The CM said that the PM Imran Khan was materializing the dream of Iqbal’s idea of Pakistan as Allama Iqbal believed that the golden principles of justice and equality, self-respect, passion and humanism are roadmaps for development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021