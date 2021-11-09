ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Allama Iqbal’s 144th birth anniversary today

Muhammad Saleem 09 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed across the country with national fervor and zeal today.

The day will down with special prayers in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity. Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal also called Poet of East awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting the idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. His Allahabad address had given a clear direction and separate identity to the Muslims of the sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

To mark the day, different functions will be held across the country to pay homage to great philosopher.

Punjab Chief Minister in his message said the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims from deep slumber through his poetry and philosophical thoughts and gave the message of self-identification to the youth while employing the symbol of the eagle bird. Following the philosophy and vision of Allama Iqbal was the best way to pay tributes to the Poet of the East, added the CM.

The vision of a new Pakistan was in accordance with the philosophy and principles of Allama Iqbal, he maintained. The CM said that the PM Imran Khan was materializing the dream of Iqbal’s idea of Pakistan as Allama Iqbal believed that the golden principles of justice and equality, self-respect, passion and humanism are roadmaps for development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal 144th birth anniversary

Comments

Comments are closed.

Allama Iqbal’s 144th birth anniversary today

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

Cricket: Australia to visit Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories