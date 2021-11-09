ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Monday, led by financial and energy stocks, while Pfizer Inc’s local arm jumped on positive data for its parent firm’s experimental pill against COVID-19.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.85% at 18,068.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.80% to end at 60,545.61.

The indexes have gained more than 25% this year on falling COVID-19 cases, easing restrictions and ample liquidity.

After a correction in October on heavy foreign selling and concerns of overvaluation, stocks have marched higher thanks in part to positive sentiment during the festive season of Diwali.

The Nifty Financial Services Index added 1.17% on Monday, posting its fourth session of gains in five. Non-banking financial company Bajaj Finserv advanced 4.1%.

The Nifty energy index rose 1.50%, led by gains of between 2.9% and 7.4% in Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil.

The refiners have announced plans to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations.

Shares of Pfizer’s India unit gained as much as 8.3% after its parent said on Friday that the company’s experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease.

Divi’s Laboratories, which makes the active pharmaceutical ingredient for generic versions of Pfizer rival Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, fell as much as 8.8%.

The Nifty Private Bank Index lost 0.95%, as IndusInd Bank tumbled 10.8% after a media report on Friday saying whistleblowers had alleged loan evergreening at the lender’s micro-finance arm.

Separately, India’s stock exchanges said a new cycle allowing quicker settlement of trades by bourses would now be implemented from Feb. 25, 2022, instead of Jan. 1. The move comes after foreign investors and industry bodies pushed the country’s market regulator to delay the plans.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Pfizer Inc Nifty Financial Services Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian shares rise

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

Cricket: Australia to visit Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories