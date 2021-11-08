ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Back to old ways: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

  • Currency closes at 170.51 in inter-bank market on Monday
BRecorder.com 08 Nov 2021

After an over 3% gain against the US dollar, Pakistan's rupee weakened on the opening day of the week, depreciating by 50 paisas in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR settled at 170.51 against the USD after a day-on-day depreciation of Rs0.50 or 0.29%. On Friday, the PKR had remained unchanged at 170.01 against the USD.

Pakistan's rupee stays unchanged against US dollar

On Wednesday last week, the rupee had closed below the 170 level for the first time in over a month in the inter-bank market after a 3.1% gain on the back of Saudi Arabia's support package.

The gain came after the rupee had earlier dropped to its lowest level, closing over the 175 level for the first time on October 26.

However, the six-day appreciation run ended in the previous week, and Monday's proceedings saw the rupee close lower once again.

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

The depreciation comes as inflationary pressure continues to build on Pakistan amid higher commodity prices in the international market.

Additionally, pressure is also due to high imports that clocked in at $6.247 billion in October 2021 as compared to $3.907 billion in the same month of 2020, a growth of 60%. The trade deficit amounted to $3.775 billion in October as compared to $ 1.803 billion in October 2020, widening by 109.4%.

Furthermore, the market keeps awaiting clarity on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announcement regarding resumption of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

currency Dollar rate USD PKR exchnage rates PKR VS USD RUPEE RATES

Comments

1000 characters

Back to old ways: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Top military brass briefs lawmakers on national security issues

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

JI moves SC seeking probe against those named in Pandora Papers

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country

SHC restrains assignee from taking control of Mohatta Palace

Seven moments from seventh edition of T20 World Cup

Read more stories