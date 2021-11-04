Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

Pakistan rupee's six-day appreciation run ended as the currency closed over 170 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR settled at 170.01 against the USD after a day-on-day depreciation of Rs0.04 or 0.02%. The PKR closed below the 170 level for the first time in over a month in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

On October 26, the PKR had dropped to its lowest level, closing over the 175 level for the first time.

However, since then, the rupee has gained 3.1% on the back of Saudi Arabia's support package, and some level of clarity regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $1-billion Extended Funded Facility (EFF) programme.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced a $4.2-billion support package for Pakistan. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan. Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

However, despite the gain, the rupee has still lost significant ground against the dollar, which is being blamed for rising inflation.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday, Deputy Governor SBP Murtaza acknowledged that the movement in exchange rate affects inflation.

However, he said that the recent depreciation did not have much impact because this inflation in Pakistan was being stoked by rising food and energy prices in the global market.