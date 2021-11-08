ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt 'responsible' for sugar crisis: Gill

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Blaming the Sindh government for doing politics on the issue of sugar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill alleged that Sindh government deliberately delayed the crushing of sugarcane. "The mills, which used to start its operations in October, are resuming in November, which is unjust for just cheap political point scoring," Shahbaz told media here Sunday.

Holding Sindh government responsible for recent sugar crisis in the country, he said the sugar mills were deliberately closed down by the provincial government. He said that increase in demand of sugar and delay in crushing of sugarcane caused hike in price of the commodity.

Dr Shahbaz Gill asked the opposition members who are hitting hard to the government over sugar price hike to bring stocks of their sugar mills to market. When action is taken, they used to get stay order from the court of law; he said, adding: "How the prices could be maintained in such a situation."

He also criticized Senator Pervaiz Rasheed of PML-N for trying to befool the people by saying that petrol prices are lower in India. Sharing some documents, Gill said that petrol prices are lowest in the region. He, however, said the whole world including Pakistan is greatly affected by the rising tendency of inflation. He said the government is cognizant about the problems being faced by the poor and taking effective steps to provide maximum relief to them.

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only national party which has a national agenda. In a tweet on Sunday, he said Pakistan's opposition is fragmented having no similarity in ideology. The opposition's movement against the country's only federal party PTI is nothing but an attempt to survive in the news, as they have no program for the country, he added.

On the other hand, SACM and spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar has termed the PM Imran Khan's Rs. 120 billion "Ehsaas Ration Programme' a commendable step for the welfare and betterment of needy and deprived segments of the society. Under this programme, a monthly subsidy of Rs.1000 will be given to the 100 million people of 20 million families on flour, pulses and ghee, he said, adding: "Registration of families earning less than Rs 31,000 per month will be started from Monday (today)."

A web portal will be set up for this purpose and deserving families will be able to buy daily necessities such as flour, pulses and ghee at affordable prices from utility stores and retail shops, he said. He added that retail stores willing to get registered for this programme will be verified first.

He further stated that the government is fully aware about the problems of the lower segments of society and is making serious efforts for their redressal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Dr. Shahbaz Gill sugar prices sugarcane Sugar crisis price of the commodity

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh govt 'responsible' for sugar crisis: Gill

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Shehbaz demands action against govt after Daska by-poll report

Covid lockdowns adversely affected commodity prices globally: PM Imran

Read more stories