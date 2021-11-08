ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
HBL enters into strategic partnership with GROWTECH Services

Press Release 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: HBL entered into a strategic partnership with GROWTECH Services, a leading agriculture technology company operative in Pakistan. Through this agreement, GROWTECH Services will provide technological solutions to HBL to tackle the agricultural challenges faced by farmers.

The agreement was signed by Adnan Pasha Siddiqui, HBL Chief of Staff to the President & CEO - HBL and Faisal Bilal, Founder - GROWTECH Services. The ceremony was attended by GROWTECH co-founders Shahnawaz Mahmood and Abdul Rahan Mahmood, along with Sohail Saraj, Head - North Branch Banking - HBL.

GROWTECH is working on a scientific basis with its own team of agronomists to remotely guide farmers with their analysis and recommendations. Through this collaboration, farmers that are working with HBL will have access to state-of-the-art, technology-driven solutions provided by GROWTECH including remote sensing-based services.

The HBL team also visited the assembly line of DIGIT smart phones, partner of GROWTECH and appreciated the efforts to locally assemble affordable smart phones, 'Pakistan ka Smartphone,' for the masses and farmers who can be the potential users of such phones for digital inclusion.

Commenting on the partnership, Adnan Pasha, Chief of Staff to the President & CEO - HBL said, "HBL's strategic Development Finance initiative and its contribution to the Agri value chain is the bedrock of Pakistan's economy and will contribute towards job creation and food security by deploying best practices in agronomy combined with tech and mechanized solutions. As a result of HBL's strategy, farmer's productivity has significantly increased. This partnership with GROWTECH is in line with HBL's vision of financial inclusion and will further the development of the agricultural landscape in Pakistan."

