ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India bowling coach says different teams for each format can ease fatigue

Reuters Updated 07 Nov 2021

India must explore the possibility of having different bowlers for each format of the game to keep them physically and mentally fresh, bowling coach Bharat Arun said on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Monday's final Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 stage game against Namibia, Arun said India's bowlers would have benefited from a longer break between the Indian Premier League (IPL) competition and the current tournament.

The former champions are third in Group II and in danger of crashing out of the World Cup.

Arun stressed more had to be done to ease the workload on the likes of frontline pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

"Not only the volume of cricket our country is playing ... I can guarantee it's not easy to be in the bubble and keep playing throughout the year," Arun, whose tenure ends with that of head coach Ravi Shastri after the World Cup, told reporters.

"They do need sufficient breaks, because I think even mental health is going to be very important going forward. And this is going to be the norm for us at least for the next year or two.

Semi-final race: New Zealand qualify, India knocked out

"So it's important that we have a good pool of fast bowlers. There's enough talent in our country so we can afford to field different teams for different formats."

The IPL, which was forced to halt its season midway through due to COVID-19 cases, ended on October 15 and India played their World T20 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan a little over a week later, suffering a 10-wicket hammering.

"Being on the road for six months is a huge ask. The players haven't gone home since they had a short break after the IPL and they're in a bubble for the last six months. And I think that takes a huge toll," Arun added.

"So ... maybe a short break between the IPL and the World Cup would have done a lot of good for these boys."

India IPL ICC T20 World Cup Bharat Arun

Comments

1000 characters

India bowling coach says different teams for each format can ease fatigue

'Prime Minister, CM Punjab should be held responsible for Daska by-poll rigging'

Ours has become a 'food-deficit' country: Tarin

T20 World Cup: Pakistan 60 for two after 10 overs against Scotland

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

Semi-final race: New Zealand qualify, India knocked out

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

Iraq PM calls for calm after drone attack on his residence

Opposition's movement against govt an attempt to survive in news: Fawad

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

Read more stories