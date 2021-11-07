ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Semi-final race: New Zealand qualify, India knocked out

  • Kiwis thrash Afghanistan by eight wickets in Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup
AFP | BR Web Desk Updated 07 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup after an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday, knocking India out of the competition.

Chasing 125 to win, New Zealand comfortably chased down the target in the 19th over.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway put on 68 for the third-wicket after New Zealand lost two wickets inside 10 overs.

India now play Namibia on Monday, hoping to end their World Cup campaign with a victory.

From Group 2, Pakistan and New Zealand form the semi-final lineup with England and Australia completing the last-four from Group 1.

Earlier, Trent Boult led a disciplined New Zealand attack to help restrict Afghanistan to 124 for eight.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respectability after they elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs and was ably supported by Tim Southee who took two wickets.

A win for New Zealand would take them into the final four but if they lose it would benefit Afghanistan and India, who have got the best run-rate in the group and play Namibia in their last match on Monday.

New Zealand's pace bowlers rattled the opposition's top order with quick strikes as Adam Milne sent back Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for four in his first over.

Boult got going from the other end to get Hazratullah Zazai out for two and Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for six as Afghanistan slipped to 19-3.

Zadran counter-attacked with a handful of boundaries including two off Jimmy Neesham but soon took to defence after losing his partner Gulbadin Naib for 15.

All eyes on New Zealand-Afghanistan clash

Naib dragged a wide delivery from Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi onto his stumps.

Skipper Mohammad Naib joined Zadran at the crease as the duo attempted to push the scoring against the spinners and singled out Mitchell Santner for runs.

The left-handed Zadran smashed Santner for two sixes and later got to his 50 in a 33 balls. It was his second fifty in this T20 World Cup and sixth overall.

Southee broke the 59-run partnership, seeing off Nabi for 14.

Boult got the key scalp of Zadran with Neesham taking a good diving catch in the deep and the Afghans struggled to get runs in the final overs.

Junaid Khan Nov 07, 2021 06:13pm
The money which was spent in India and Afghanistan match, wasted today.
