Ban on TLP lifted?

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has quietly approved restoring Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a political party, with the removal of ban on it, on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.

In this context, the federal cabinet, through a circulation summary moved by the Interior Ministry, accorded approval for the removal of ban on TLP, it emerged on Saturday.

Earlier, the Punjab government also granted approval to revoke the status of proscribed organisation for TLP, it is learnt. The TLP was banned from functioning in April this year after the federal government accused it of challenging the writ of the state and resorting to violence.

The decision to remove ban on TLP has been taken in line with the agreement signed between TLP and government last Sunday that ended a 10-day standoff between the two sides.

A source in Cabinet Division told Business Recorder that government had assured the TLP that it would implement the related clauses of the agreement within 10 days of its signing.

Business Recorder tried to contact Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed but he did not respond to calls and a text message on his phone for comments on the matter.

Although, both TLP and government have kept a mum over the details of the agreement, Business Recorder has learnt that major highlights of the 11-point agreement include: TLP would not resort to violence or challenge the writ of the state, it would be restored as a political party with the removal of ban, cases against its leaders and workers would be quashed, they would be released from jails and the names of its leaders/workers placed in Fourth Schedule would be removed.

The TLP has also withdrawn from its demand regarding the expulsion of the French envoy after receiving assurances that government would not oppose, in the courts, the release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi, the sources said.

"The issue of French envoy expulsion would be debated in the Parliament- and whatever decision the Parliament takes-regarding French envoy-shall be acceptable to TLP," said a renowned religious figure, on the strict condition of anonymity.

"It is unlikely that Parliament would push the government to expel French envoy from Pakistan. By referring the matter to Parliament, the government would honour its commitment to TLP without affecting Pakistan's relationship with France. It would be a win-win situation for all," the source said.

Noted cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, who was instrumental in the agreement between TLP and government, indicated last Sunday that TLP would soon function as a political party.

At that time speaking to Business Recorder, he did not confirm or deny when asked about key points of the agreement. "I cannot confirm or deny anything at this point. When the time comes, you will get to know everything," he said.

"Soon, Allah willing, you would see Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan as an active political party-under the ambit of the Constitution of Pakistan and the law," he added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, when approached last Sunday on phone, gave a brief reply. "I was not directly involved in negotiations leading to this agreement. So, I won't say anything," he said and dropped the phone call.

Ironically, the TLP, which despite been banned, remained registered as a political party with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The TLP continued to field its candidates in different by-elections of national and provincial legislatures, and its candidates received thousands of votes.

In the light of relevant provisions of Political Parties Order 2002, a political party can be dissolved only on the orders of Supreme Court, for which, the federal government is required to refer the related matter to the apex court. The government never moved the SC to get the TLP dissolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021