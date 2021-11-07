ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia not expecting progress at talks with US on visas, diplomats

Reuters 07 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said it does not expect progress in talks in the coming weeks with the United States on issues including visas and the size and functioning of their embassies, Russian news agencies reported. With ties already at post-Cold War lows, Moscow and Washington are in a dispute over the number of diplomats they can post to each other's countries, though Russia has said it was willing to lift restrictions imposed in recent years.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday said recent contacts with Washington had simply involved the two sides repeating their previously stated positions, but that a new round of talks in a third country would take place in the coming weeks.

"There is no progress and, it seems, none is expected," Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying. Russia and the United States failed to make major headway on the embassies dispute during a visit to Moscow last month by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

The US State Department is getting to the point of being able to maintain only a "caretaker presence" in Russia, a senior department official said in late October, with just 120 staff at the embassy in Moscow. Russia has just over 400 diplomats in the United States, including its delegation to the United Nations in New York, the US official said.

"The Americans need to simply increase the number of their staff in Russia to restore normal consular and visa services," Ryabkov said on Saturday. TASS cited Ryabkov as saying that the next round of US-Russia talks on strategic stability could take place in January.

US Russia US State Department Russian government Diplomats Sergei Ryabkov visas

Comments

Comments are closed.

Russia not expecting progress at talks with US on visas, diplomats

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories