ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India Covid hospital fire kills 11

AFP Updated 06 Nov 2021

MUMBAI: Fire tore through a hospital in western India on Saturday killing at least 11 coronavirus patients, officials said.

The blaze was the latest to hit pandemic wards across India.

There were about two dozen patients at the intensive care unit in the hospital in Ahmadnagar district, Maharashtra state, when the fire broke out, officials said. Most of the dead were aged over 60.

The hospital ward, which was left a charred wreck, had been newly built for coronavirus patients.

Maharashtra state chief minister Udhav Thackeray ordered a formal investigation into the blaze and safety conditions at the hospital 250 kilometres (185 miles) from the regional capital Mumbai.

India has no plans for Covid booster dose

India's underfunded public health system was pushed to breaking point by a coronavirus surge in April-May. But a number of Covid-19 hospitals were hit by fire tragedies.

At least 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses were killed in a blaze at a hospital in Gujarat state in May. A police investigation blamed a short-circuit in the hospital's ICU.

In April, at least 13 Covid-19 patients were killed at a Mumbai clinic, which came just days after another hospital blaze in the city that left 22 dead.

coronavirus patient hospital fire covid19 India Covid hospital

Comments

1000 characters

India Covid hospital fire kills 11

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

Sindh doesn't want help in resolving sugar crisis: finance ministry

Discos' domestic consumers, KE: Base tariff for over 300 units' consumption raised

Petition filed against petrol price hike in Lahore High Court

Taliban confirm reports of 4 women killed in northern Afghanistan

All eyes on New Zealand-Afghanistan clash

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers

MoC to submit new textile and apparel policy to ECC

NAO: SCBA rejects 'series' of amendments

Read more stories