SPI up 0.67pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 4, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.67 percent due to increase in the prices of tomatoes (19.23 percent), sugar (5.32 percent), mustard oil (3.74 percent), LPG (3.23 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.86 percent), eggs (2.05 percent), potatoes (1.73 percent), and rice irri-6/9 (1.28 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS, sugar was available at Rs110.08 per kg.

However, contrary to the PBS data, the market prices, noted by Business Recorder, the commodity was available at Rs7,400 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail was available at Rs160 per kg.

Further, according to the PBS data, wheat flour was available at Rs60 per kg or Rs1,203 per 20kg bag.

However, the commodity was available at Rs73.33 per kg in the market.

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 15.21 percent, LPG (74.70 percent), electricity for Q1 (65.91 percent), mustard oil (53.39 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (48.74 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (43.12 percent), petrol (34.18 percent), chilies powdered (33.43 percent), washing soap (30.77 percent), diesel (29.93 percent), wheat flour bag (21.67 percent), beef (20.11 percent), garlic (19.45 percent), and chicken (18.13 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (41.63 percent), moong (31.20 percent), potatoes (20.62 percent), tomatoes (15.69 percent), and maash (0.76 percent).

SPI up 1.23pc WoW

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 163.44 percent during the week ended October 28, 2021 to 164.53 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 0.90 percent, 0.86 percent, 0.76 percent, 0.68 percent, and 0.58 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.90 percent) items increased, three (5.88 percent) items decreased, and 20 (39.22 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (19.23 percent), sugar (5.32 percent), mustard oil (3.74 percent), LPG (3.23 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (2.86 percent), Sufi washing soap (2.66 percent), bananas (2.08 percent), eggs (2.05 percent), potatoes (1.73 percent), shirting (1.54 percent), bread plain (1.35 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.28 percent), rice basmati broken (0.98 percent), beef with bone (0.95 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.85 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.83 percent), masoor (0.79 percent), gur (0.58 percent), tea prepared (0.41 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.41 percent), maash (0.40 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.39 percent), curd (0.35 percent), mutton (0.33 percent), Georgette (0.29 percent), pulse gram (0.27 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.26 percent), and garlic (0.09 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review include onions (3.12 percent), chicken (2.06 percent), and moong (0.39 percent).

The commodities, whose prices remained unchanged during the period included milk fresh, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cigarettes Capstan, long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas, energy saver, match box, petrol super, Hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021