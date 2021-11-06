Nepra imposes Rs26m fine on Fesco

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period July 2019 to January 2021.

According to an official statement, Nepra upon receipt of reports of 17 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the above period, constituted a two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of Nepra Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation and ascertain the facts and possible violations of Nepra Laws, Rules and Regulations. The Investigation Committee's report revealed that ten out of the total seventeen fatalities occurred due to Fesco's negligence. These fatalities included eight Fesco's employees and two from the general public.

The regulator issued a show-cause notice to Fesco on June 29, 2021 under Section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to Fesco on September 15, 2021.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of Fesco and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the Authority concluded that Fesco has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on the Disco. The Authority has also noted that Fesco has given compensation of Rs 3.5 million each to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents however no compensation has been given to the families of the two deceased from the general public.

