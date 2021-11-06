ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nepra imposes Rs26m fine on Fesco

Recorder Report 06 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period July 2019 to January 2021.

According to an official statement, Nepra upon receipt of reports of 17 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the above period, constituted a two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of Nepra Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation and ascertain the facts and possible violations of Nepra Laws, Rules and Regulations. The Investigation Committee's report revealed that ten out of the total seventeen fatalities occurred due to Fesco's negligence. These fatalities included eight Fesco's employees and two from the general public.

The regulator issued a show-cause notice to Fesco on June 29, 2021 under Section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to Fesco on September 15, 2021.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of Fesco and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the Authority concluded that Fesco has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on the Disco. The Authority has also noted that Fesco has given compensation of Rs 3.5 million each to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents however no compensation has been given to the families of the two deceased from the general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra FESCO Disco NEPRA Act 1997

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nepra imposes Rs26m fine on Fesco

PM talks bitterly about sugar barons

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

SPI up 0.67pc WoW

POL products: Opposition slams govt for hike in prices

Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers

Saudi gets first arms deal under Biden with air-to-air missiles

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

ROK lifts visa curbs on foreign workers, including Pakistanis

'It's our lives on the line', young marchers tell UN climate talks

Read more stories