ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon PM urges action to mend Gulf row

AFP 05 Nov 2021

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on feuding politicians Thursday to take action to mend a damaging row with Gulf Arab states over comments made by one of his own ministers.

The row, which has prompted Saudi Arabia and its allies to block imports from Lebanon, threatens to further deepen the country's financial meltdown. "We are determined to address the issue of relations with Saudi Arabia and other brotherly Gulf countries," Mikati told a news conference.

"I call on all parties to... take the necessary steps towards a solution and I emphasise the need for the government to resume work to make up for wasted time."

The row was triggered by comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi in a pre-recorded interview broadcast last week in which he characterised the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen since 2015 as an "external aggression".

The row has split Mikati's government with some ministers backing Kordahi in his refusal to resign and others calling for him to step down to assuage Saudi anger.

Mikati himself stopped short of asking for his minister's resignation Thursday but pressed him to "take the necessary measures and prioritise national interest" over partisan or populist considerations.

The prime minister did issue a thinly veiled jibe at Hezbollah, however, after the Shiite militant group announced its nominees would boycott cabinet meetings until the government takes a clear stand on the conduct of the official investigation into last year's devastating explosion in Beirut port.

Mikati condemned the "defiance and arrogance" that is disrupting his government's work. "Whoever thinks they can impose their will through political paralysis and escalatory rhetoric is mistaken," he added.

Gulf countries Najib Mikati George Kordahi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lebanon PM urges action to mend Gulf row

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

BoE keeps rates on hold

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories