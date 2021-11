KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 04-11-2021 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= AKD Sec. Cedar Capital TPL Properties Ltd 2,000,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 50.00 BMA Capital AKD Sec. Pioneer Cement 374,200 73.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 374,200 73.63 Arif Habib Ltd. Creative Cap. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 1,000,000 8.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8.65 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. Oil & Gas Development 1,500 86.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 86.50 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. Treet Corp. 40,500 46.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,500 46.40 Strongman Securities Equity Master Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 1,000 29.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 29.20 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 3,417,200 =================================================================================================================

