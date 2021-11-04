DIG praises services of police guides

ISLAMABAD: Deputy-Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Wednesday said that the capital police was making all-out efforts to facilitate the citizens as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a ceremony organised in connection with awarding commendation certificates to those police guides who performed well in facilitating public, he said that police guides, deployed at police stations, were properly guiding the visitors in resolving their complaints.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said he had posted “Police Guides” in all the police stations of Islamabad to provide better service delivery to public in police stations.

He said the initiative was bridging the gap between the police and the public.

It will also improve professional policing.

The DIG reiterated that when police guides and front desk officials would deliver, the citizens would feel secure and help to generate a positive image in the public.

