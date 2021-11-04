Clearance of toiletries’ consignment through fake papers bid foiled

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I) has foiled an attempt to clear the toiletries consignment on fake PSQCA certificate.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that the accused importer was involved in the clearance of toiletries through mis-declaration. Moreover, the Directorate was also informed that the importer also got the goods cleared by uploading forged PSQCA certificate, which was mandatory requirement for the clearance of toiletries including shampoo, soap, etc.

Reacting on this information, the Directorate started monitoring a good declaration (GD) filed by the accused importer through WeBOC to verify the veracity of the information. Later, the DGI&I blocked the clearance of one of three containers after the clearance of the consignment by the concerned collectorate.

During examination of the consignment, the DGI&I found serious discrepancies in the description and quantity of the goods.

In addition, the Directorate while confirming the authenticity of the temporary release certificate uploaded in the system came to know that the said certificate was fake and was not issued by the import and export office of PSQCA.

Consequently, a case has been registered against the accused importer and efforts are being made to nab the accused persons involved in this heinous crime. Further investigation is in progress.

