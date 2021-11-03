Spot gold may fall to $1,764; China-Taiwan war unlikely

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,764.
The bounce triggered by this support proved to be a pullback towards a trendline. It has ended around a resistance at $1,795. The metal is riding on a wave a, the fifth wave of a double-zigzag.
The whole pattern seems to be developing within a falling channel, which suggests a target of $1,757. Once gold falls to this level, the uptrend from $1,720.49 may have remote chance to resume.
Spot gold may retest $1,776, bounce classified as pullback
On the daily chart, the shape of the consolidation from $1,684.37 looks more and more like a wedge, which may turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern.
The lower trendline of the wedge points at a target of $1,739. From a longer-term perspective, the downtrend from $2,072.50 has only been half-finished. It may eventually extend far below $1,684.
Based on this interpretation, the war between China and Taiwan is very unlikely to break out as gold prices generally soar before a declaration of a war. Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Comments