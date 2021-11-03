ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Johnson apologises to Israeli minister in wheelchair over COP26 access

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to Israel’s energy minister after she complained that lack of wheelchair access had stopped her from attending the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday.

A belatedly-arranged wheelchair accessible taxi transported Karine Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, to the venue on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of the world leaders attending the summit, escorted her inside.

Elharrar said on Monday she was sad that she could not reach nL1N2RS1RT the conference grounds because the only options to get there from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle that was not suited to her wheelchair.

She accompanied Bennett to a meeting at the conference site with Johnson on Tuesday which was recorded in a video disseminated by the Israeli prime minister’s office.

“I gather there was some confusion with the arrangements yesterday. I’m very, very sorry about that,” Johnson told her.

Earlier, British Environment Secretary George Eustice suggested in a BBC interview that Israel may not have made the hosts aware of Elharrar’s particular needs in advance.

But the spokesman for Israel’s embassy in Britain said the mission had “communicated all of the necessary details to everyone concerned, as required, over the past several weeks”.

The conference organisers tweeted on Tuesday: “This was a genuine mistake and we have apologised for that. We are pleased to see her (Elharrar) in attendance at COP26 today.”

