Prices of domestic, commercial LPG cylinders increased

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday has raised the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 13 per kg for November when demand of the fuel increased manifold.

After this increase, domestic cylinder price is increased by Rs 156 and commercial cylinder by Rs 599 for current month.

The new price of LPG per kg is increased from Rs 204 to Rs 217. The new price of LPG domestic cylinder is increased from Rs 2,404 to Rs 2,559 and commercial cylinder from Rs 9,248 to Rs 9,847 for the current month.

