FFC wins award

RAWALPINDI: FFC won best Corporate Excellence Award in Fertilizer Sector for Seventh consecutive year as adjudged by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). Brig Asrat Mahmood (Retd), the Company Secretary, and Syed Imran Rizvi, Head of Shares, received the award.

This award is an acknowledgement of Best Management Practices, distinguished Corporate Governance, Industrial Laurels and Shareholders' Value that FFC has been maintaining since its inception.

