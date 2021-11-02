EFU AGGRESSIVE FUND RATES

ANL
16.50
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC
13.88
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL
17.85
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP
8.90
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO
7.47
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL
21.54
Increased By
▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL
26.48
Increased By
▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL
13.29
Increased By
▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL
8.59
Increased By
▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL
17.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL
32.70
Increased By
▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL
7.13
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL
21.00
Increased By
▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO
28.70
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL
3.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL
2.30
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF
40.25
Increased By
▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL
110.10
Increased By
▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE
4.37
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL
27.60
Increased By
▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL
8.53
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER
7.90
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL
16.50
Increased By
▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC
9.24
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK
1.45
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP
40.80
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE
17.11
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG
123.98
Decreased By
▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY
29.60
Increased By
▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL
2.46
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
