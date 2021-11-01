ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

  • The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.30% at 10,132.12 points
Reuters Updated 01 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hit by losses in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.30% at 10,132.12 points. The index had ended at a record high on Friday.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Development Finance were the top drags on the index, falling 2.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 3.70 billion rupees ($18.41 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 96.5 million shares from 121.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares mark record close as financial, material stocks rise

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth about 157 million rupees, as per exchange data.

As of Monday, the island-nation has reported 541,073 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,743 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 61.09% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

