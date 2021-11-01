Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased to a four-month high at 9.2% on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 as compared to 9.0% in the previous month and 8.9% in October 2020, said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

CPI inflation in urban increased by 9.6% on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.1% in the previous month and 7.3% in October 2020.

CPI inflation in rural increased by 8.7% on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.8% in the previous month and 11.3% in October 2020.

Inflation has remained a thorny issue for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which is facing a number of issues at the economic front including rising commodity prices in international markets, and a widening current account deficit amid the rise in import bill.