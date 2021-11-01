ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Nov 01, 2021
Pakistan

Two killed in Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast

INP 01 Nov 2021

PANJGUR: Two people were killed and three others injured when a bomb planted in motorcycle ripped through the congested Chatkhan Bazaar on Sunday. Security sources said that unknown miscreants had attached bomb with a motorcycle parked by roadside and it exploded when the people were busy in shopping on weekly off day.

Two people were killed on the spot in the blast while three others were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Strongly condemning the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast. CM Bizenjo said the ensuring security to life and property of the people of province is top priority of the provincial government.

