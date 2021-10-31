ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
KMBL supports education in rural Punjab

Press Release 31 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance bank Limited (KMBL) is a leading financial institution, operating in Pakistan, with a commitment to elevate the quality of health, education and living-standards, for the deprived masses.

Continuing with its generous humanitarian initiatives, Khushhali Microfinance Bank recently organized two 'Corporate Social Responsibility' (CSR) activities in the Rahim Yar Khan region, where it donated a Reverse-Osmosis Plant and a Water cooler, while distributing hundreds of school-bags and stationary, among the deserving students of Government Shamla Langh School, in UC Mianwali Sheikhan Kacha Babla and the Government Public School, Basti Drighra, Kot Faqeera.

The broader idea behind this initiative is to empower the millions of children in Pakistan, who are unable to pursue education, primarily because of financial-constraints.

KMBL is thus inspiring these students to get educated and turn their dreams into reality. An R.O. Plant was also installed at the Shamla Langh School, while a Water Filter with Cooler has been provided to the Basti Drighra School, to provide safe drinking water for the students, teachers and staff.

