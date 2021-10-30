Faisal Afridi promoted to ICC Int’l panel of umpires

LAHORE: Former first-class cricketer Faisal Khan Afridi has been promoted to the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires following an internal assessment, review and appraisal process.

Faisal has replaced Shozab Raza who will continue to serve on the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.

Afridi has joined Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz on the international panel following impressive decision-making and displaying good man management skills in domestic matches.

