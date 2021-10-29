Mahrukh takes charge of SSUET English department

KARACHI: Mahrukh Khan has taken charge of English department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET). Mahrukh Khan has been teaching in Sir Syed University of Engineering &Technology in the department of English since 2011.

She did her MPhil in English Literature from Hamdard University and is doing PhD from Karachi University. Her several research papers have been published in National and International research journals. She conducted and attended many workshops and did different courses. She is also the member of Departmental Board of Studies.

