ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coal miners drag Shanghai stocks to 2-month low

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks finished at their lowest in more than two months on Thursday, led by coal miners as Beijing stepped up efforts to tame coal prices.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 4,864.14, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,518.42 points.

Coal firms extended losses, down nearly 7% on the day, amid China's intensifying efforts to cool surging coal prices.

China's state planner has met coal producers and the sector's industry association in the past two days to study standards and discuss measures to intervene in coal prices.

The energy sub-index and the resource industries sub-index tumbled 5.8% and 4.6%, accordingly.

Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index coal miners Shanghai stocks

Comments

Comments are closed.

Coal miners drag Shanghai stocks to 2-month low

TLP rally enters Gujranwala; police death toll rises to 5

WB says inflation to edge up in FY22

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Biden pushes $1.75trn US spending deal

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories