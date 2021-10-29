Coal miners drag Shanghai stocks to 2-month low

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks finished at their lowest in more than two months on Thursday, led by coal miners as Beijing stepped up efforts to tame coal prices.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 4,864.14, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,518.42 points.

Coal firms extended losses, down nearly 7% on the day, amid China's intensifying efforts to cool surging coal prices.

China's state planner has met coal producers and the sector's industry association in the past two days to study standards and discuss measures to intervene in coal prices.

The energy sub-index and the resource industries sub-index tumbled 5.8% and 4.6%, accordingly.