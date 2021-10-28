FMBL observes ‘Pinktober’

LAHORE: As October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month all around the globe, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FMBL) also followed suit and organized a virtual awareness session for all its female employees at the Head Office and branches, in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

Moderated by Dr Mehreen Khalid, Cancer Awareness Medical Officer at SKMCH, the session was attended by the women staff at FMBL.

The session commenced with an overview of the disease and the significance surrounding the global awareness campaigns that are conducted annually. The participants were then briefed about the prevalence, causes, symptoms and treatment options for breast cancer, along with the importance of early detection for better chances of effective treatment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021