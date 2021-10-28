Appointment of retired nurses for NICVD approved

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the 79th Governing Body meeting of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at CM House on Wednesday approved regularization of low-paid contract employees and hiring of experienced retired nurses through proper procedure.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Dr Sohrab Sarki, Secretary Finance Asif Jahangir, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Dr Shajila Leghari, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar, Mohammad Idress, Executive Director JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool and others. The meeting discussed the appointment of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) for the NICVD and approved the appointment of Faisal Abdul Satar as new CFO. He has 25-year experience, including nine years in the healthcare sector as CFO.

The NICVD Executive Director told the meeting that there was an acute shortage of trained and experienced nurses in the NICVD. He requested the board to approve hiring of retired experienced nurses for the hospital. The governing body approved the request and directed NICVD administration to follow the procedure.

The chief minister directed the NICVD administration to start its own Nursing School to meet its requirements and the needs of other institutes/hospitals. The government body was told that there were many low-grade employees working in the NICVD for the last two to three years. The board, in principle, approved the regularisation only of those employees who have a good record of service, and their services were necessary for the institute.

