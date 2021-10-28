IG Motorways inaugurates driving licence building

KARACHI: Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police, Syed Kaleem Imam Tuesday inaugurated building of the driving license center here.

IG Motorways said Karachi is amongst the metropolitans across the globe. A number of vehicles are being registered in Karachi on monthly bases. The motorway police is providing better and easier facilities to the public, and this driving license facilitation centers are crucial in this regard.

Kaleem added that license issued by the motorway police is recognized internationally, one of the reasons for which the license is to be issued in a transparent manner.

The event participants were informed that this driving license center will be formally activated after a month. Under which the public will be issued driving license and they would face no hardships in this regard.

At this opening ceremony, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Dr. Amir Sheikh, Additional IG Highways & Motorways south region Javed Mehr, DIG Nasir Aftab, DIG Saqib Ismail, DIG Highways & Motorways Fida Mastoi, Additional IG (retd) Waliullah DIG Highways & Motorways South Zone Ali Sher Jakhrani, Secretary Transport Sindh Shariq Jamal, Chief CPLC Zubair Habib and others attended the opening ceremony.

Additional IG highways and motorways police south region Javed Mahar and DIG motorway police Ali Sher Jakhrani welcomed all the guests.

Ali Sher Jakhrani told the guests about the establishment and performance of the Motorway Police. He said that about 30,000 people in Pakistan suffer from road accidents on an annual basis. “We have to take concrete steps to reduce these road accidents. This will prove to be an important milestone in the Motorway Police license center established in Karachi.”

On this occasion, the participants of the event appreciated the performance of the motorway police, especially to provide timely help from the Motorway Police and to make non-discrimination on road violations.

