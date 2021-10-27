Govt ready to accept all TLP demands except shutting down French embassy: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Government is ready to accept all demands of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) except expulsion of the French ambassador from the country and shutting of their embassy, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that he presented a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the negotiations made with TLP during a meeting that was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), DG Military Intelligence (MI), Inspector General of Police (IGP), and chief secretaries. The meeting agreed to all demands of TLP including abolishing of fourth schedule, cases against its leadership and workers, as well as, proscription of the organisation except exclusion of French ambassador. "We have no reservation over any issue except the issue of France ambassador," he said.

He said that TLP leadership had promised during the negotiation that they will open both roads till Tuesday night 12:00 am. He will talk to TLP leadership at 8:00pm Tuesday and if they opened road at Muredke from both sides, the government will honour the commitment made with TLP except exclusion of French ambassador.

The minister said that the main demand of TLP is the expulsion of the French ambassador and closing of French embassy but expulsion of the French ambassador would affect Pakistan's relations with entire European Union (EU) and EU countries stand with France.

"We are not in the position to expel French ambassador from the country or close down French embassy," he said. Rasheed said that we do not want any chaos which may affect sovereignty as well as the diplomatic relations of the country all over the world.

He said that Pakistan is the only nuclear power among Muslim-majority states, adding Pakistan was also facing external pressure. Conspiracy has been hatched to get imposed sanction against Pakistan, he said, adding the economic condition of the country is in front of TLP. The country was under pressure of inflation and rupee depreciation, he also said, adding he would try to convince the leadership TLP and hopefully, the TLP would clear the GT Road at Muredke from both sides, as well as, review their demand related to expulsion of French ambassador.

He said that he will also talk to TLP leadership on Wednesday 10:00am and he hope that they will open road form both sides as per their commitment. The TLP has given the deadline of November 2 to expel French ambassador from the country, he said, adding that the TLP will be back on the street on November 2 if the issue is not resolved.

The minister said that it is the sixth sit-in of TLP in the country. First sit in they staged in November 2017 at Faizabad, second sit-in August 2018 against blasphemous caricature, third in November 2018 against release of Asia Bibi by Supreme Court, fourth sit-in against exclusion of French ambassador and closing of French embassy in Pakistan, and the fifth sit-in in April 2021, and sixth sit-in started on October 19, 2021, he said.

The minister said that the elected government and the army are on the same page. The notification regarding appointment of new DG ISI has been issued and after which all rumours regarding civil-military rift has died down.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021