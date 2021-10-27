JI asks Sindh govt to compensate Nasla Tower residents

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Tuesday asked the Sindh government to provide a guarantee for an alternative housing and compensations to the affected residents of Nasla Tower. Showing solidarity to the residents of Nasla Tower during his visit, JI Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman expressed sympathy with the affected families.

He slammed the ruling PPP for "shunning" the victims of the controversial residential tower. "The government will have to provide the guarantee because the affected families have no other option," he said that "what these families are left with to do if the builders refused to pay refunds as such cases are pending before courts for more than two decades."

It is an obligation of the government to make tower owner pay the refund to the affected residents. Engr Naeem warned the government of a strong protest drive and agitation with the support of masses in Karachi if it fails to provide relief to the residents.

He also demanded of the commissioner to restore the utility services and supplies to the tower. "K-Electric is itself facing multiple cases of corruption and mismanagement has cut off the power supply to the tower," he added.

