Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) notified on Tuesday the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with effect from November 20, 2021.

He will replace incumbent Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who will continue to hold charge as DG ISI till November 19.

"The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of ... Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum ... as director general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," a notification issued by the PMO said.

A press release issued by the PMO stated that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Tuesday).

"The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI," said the statement.

"During this process a list of officers was received from Ministry of Defence. Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today.

"After detailed consultative process, name of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI. The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on 20th November, 2021."

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to issue the notification of appointment of a new Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), upon his return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister and the PM Office will issue the notification as and when he feels it appropriate, but hopefully it will be done when he is back from Saudi Arabia,” said an official source on condition of anonymity earlier.

Lt Gen Anjum is currently serving as the corps commander for Karachi and reportedly met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa prior to his meeting with the Prime Minister – regarded as a formality before his appointment as the new head of the country’s premier intelligence agency.

Sources had earlier stated that the delay in the notification was only because of certain legal formalities, as the Prime Minister wanted to adhere to the process and fulfill all the legal requirements by receiving a summary carrying a few names of candidates before handpicking the new ISI chief.

While briefing the media on the October 16 cabinet briefing, Fawad Chaudhary stated: “There are many on social media who have wishes [to cause a rift between the civil and military leadership]. I want to tell them that the Prime Minister’s Office will never undermine the respect of the Pakistan Army and the Army Chief. And the Army Chief and the army will never take any step that will undermine the respect of the Prime Minister or civil setup”.