Sri Lankan shares hit fresh record highs propelled by industrial gains

Sri Lankan shares closed above the 10,000 mark for the first time ever on Monday, extending gains for the sixth straight session, helped by advancing heavyweight industrial shares.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.33% higher at 10,046.80 points.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 7.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Carson Cumberbatch Plc was the top drag to the index, falling 2.5%.

The country's central bank on Monday said it would issue 35 billion rupees worth treasury bonds on Oct. 28.

On Friday, Sri Lanka's president ordered frontline workers and tourism staff to be given a third booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine next month, part of a bid to reopen the travel industry and revive the economy

The equity market's turnover was 6.85 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 235.9 million shares from 149.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 106.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 555 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 536,084, while the COVID-19 death toll reached 13,611, according to data from the country's health bureau.