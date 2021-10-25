ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
NAB probes into SMBBMU academic council seat issue

PPI 25 Oct 2021

LARKANA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a probe against the authorities of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana for not issuing notification for Dr Irshad Hussain as the Academic Council seat member.

Sources said that Dr Irshad Hussain, who is working as Assistant Professor of Pharmacy, SMBBMU, had filed a complaint with the NAB, alleging that due to administrative corruption of Election Commissioner and Registrar of the university his notification as member of the Academic Council was not issued despite the fact that he was elected unopposed on academic council seat as mentioned by Election Commissioner with his signature.

The NAB has started probing the matter by writing a query to the Secretary, Universities and Boards. The Secretary in a letter has communicated this matter to Vice Chancellor (VC) SMBBMU Larkana, but still no reply is submitted to the NAB even after the passage of more than one month, said the sources.

Dr Irshad, who is resident of Kot Addu, Punjab, said that his notification was pending despite the fact that he was elected unopposed while the university issued notifications of other local candidates on other statutory body seats.

Dr Irshad was also the first PhD of the SMBBMU, who did his doctorate in 2018 but the University postponed handing over his PhD degree that was ultimately provided to him after 2.5 years.

After being elected as unopposed member of academic council Dr Hussain was asked to submit an affidavit that he will not pursue PhD degree from the university if he is desirous of the academic council seat but he refused to surrender his PhD for this seat, the sources said.

