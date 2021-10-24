Global consumer electronics retail market’s size grows to $1.1trn

ISLAMABAD: The global consumer electronics retail market has grown up to $1.1 trillion and the industry has seen double digit growth after the initial 2020 lows, caused by the pandemic.

Working habits have been significantly altered by the pandemic, with employees adjusting to working remotely the world over.

To disrupt the hardware design tool industry that hasn’t been stagnant for decades and to capitalise on this change which has also impacted the electronics hardware manufacturing industry, two Pakistani innovators, Usama Abid and Usman Maqsood are leading the vision on borderless collaboration via their startup Inventhub to help hardware innovation at scale.

Inventhub offers a cloud-based collaboration platform that allows users to maximise productivity, maintain quality and commercialise products faster. The tools include a unified product data management solution that focuses on providing companies with quicker release management and quality control of their product design data.

Founded in 2019, by Usama Abid and Usman Maqsood, Inventub is all set to significantly disrupt the electronics manufacturing industry.

The two Pakistani entrepreneurs have dedicated their lives to making it easier for everyone in the electronic hardware manufacturing industry to collaborate and communicate with each other. The pandemic has made it easier for everyone to understand the utility and uniqueness of the collaborative tools Inventhub offers.

This isn’t Usama’s first tryst with solving a global problem using tech. Prior to InventHub, Usama founded DIY GEEKS, a startup that focuses on robotics education in his native Pakistan, where Usama helped cultivate the pioneer hardware design community and ushered in a romance of building with his self-learning DIY Kits, workshops and seminars.

Usama Abid was recognized by TechJuice in 2018 as one of Pakistan’s “25 Under 25”, an annual list of those helping to change the landscape in the country’s startup ecosystem.

Usama was joined by Usman Maqsood in his vision to disrupt the industry in late 2020. Usman Maqsood brought his expertise to Inventhub and helped accelerate the disruption to even further heights. Usman has also been involved with Inventhub since the start helping with strategic planning, developing solutions by finding various approaches to implement changes in the industry.

Usman Maqsood has also worked in multiple companies like Eventbrite, AVA technologies, in North America under product and engineering roles, giving him an insider’s view of the problems faced by the electronics manufacturing industry.

Inventhub has caught the eye of global as well as Pakistani investors who back the company’s vision, believing it has the potential to create a dent globally.

