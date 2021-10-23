ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Punjab reports 477 new cases of dengue

Recorder Report 23 Oct 2021

LAHORE: There is no respite in dengue cases, as Punjab has reported 477 confirmed cases of dengue across the province during the last 24 hours. Out of these cases, 354 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore, 38 from Rawalpindi, nine each from Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura, six each from Attock, Gujranwala, and Sargodha, five each from Faisalabad and Okara and three each from Bahawlnagar and Gujrat.

So far, 8,882 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province while 6,347 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far. One death was reported from Punjab in 24 hours taking total to 22, a spokesman of health department, said, and adding: "A total of 2,311 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 1,324 patients are admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 987 patients are admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab."

Talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary said that 4,674 beds are currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. A total of 2,311 patients are under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 1,324 beds are currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

In last 24 hours, 467,004 indoor locations were checked across Punjab while 107,851 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 2,154 locations. In Lahore 63,800 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 8,957 outdoor locations were checked and 1,347 positive containers were destroyed.

In this regard, Secretary Health said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against the Corona epidemic.

