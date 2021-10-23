Punjab likely to receive heavy rains

LAHORE: The low latitude of westerly waves, starting from Friday night until Sunday night, would bring heavy rains throughout Punjab, right from Attock to Rahim Yar Khan besides dropping the lower side temperature to less than 20 Celsius degrees, said the Meteorological department sources.

This drop in temperature would result into switching off the ceiling fans during the wee hours and the advent of smog would drift away further for another 10 days with the start of cold and dry air in the wake of rains.

This would bring more comfort to the population of Punjab throughout the first two weeks of the next month, followed by the pleasant weather due to the lessening of the burning of sun, they added. Already, the late start of monsoon this year has resulted into the prolonged summer season, which continued until the end of September. However, the first two spells of westerly waves have dropped the temperature in South, which would continue in normal range from now onwards.

Sources said the earlier two spells of westerly waves, appeared on 8th and 18th October respectively, were of high latitude and therefore failed to fetch impressive spells of rain in the province. Although, there were heavy rains and snowfall in the upper part of the country, they added.

When contacted, Chief Meteorologist Mehr Sahib Zad Khan said the third spell of low latitude westerly waves is likely to bring 15 millimeter rain in Lahore and in the area of Thal ahead besides dropping the lower side temperature to less than 20C. The temperature in Islamabad would lower down further to 14C that would be followed by cold and dry air throughout the province, they said.

He said the earlier westerly waves of 8th of October had dropped the temperature to 22C. The chief Meteorologist further pointed out that the present spell of rains would make the wet soil ideal for the cultivation of the wheat crop in the areas of Mianwali, Sargodha and Johar Abad etc. However, he said, this all depends on a timely cultivation of the crop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021