PBC puts its weight behind journalist, condemns govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the attacks and abuses against female journalist Asma Shirazi. In a statement issued by PBC acting secretary, vice-chairman of the Council Khush Dil Khan highly condemned the vociferous attacks and abuses hurled by the government and its functionaries as well as members of the ruling party at Asma Shirazi, for writing a column in the BBC.

He said that the PBC stands by the freedom of expression and abhors personal attacks and use of intimidation against media personnel, especially, in the background that any person aggrieved by any writing can approach and resort to all the legal remedies available to them under the law.

Asma had written an article for BBC Urdu service criticising the current economic conditions in the country and reports relating to supernatural remedies around Prime Minister Imran Khan's private residence Banigala. Asma in her article has criticised the government without naming it or any individual, including the prime minister's wife.

