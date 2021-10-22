ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close at record high for third straight session

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 0.34% higher at 9,915.22 points and rose more than 3% for the week, its best in three
Reuters 22 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Friday, as strong gains in materials and industrials offset sharp losses in energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.34% higher at 9,915.22 points and rose more than 3% for the week, its best in three.

Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings were the top boosts to the index, rising 3.5% and 1%, respectively. Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc was the top drag to the index, slumping 7.7%.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered frontline workers and tourism industry employees to be given a third booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine next month.

The governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka met with his counterpart from the Qatar Central Bank on Thursday and discussed collaborations to strengthen economic ties between the two countries as well as mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as financials gain

The country's central bank said earlier in the day that it would issue 56.50 billion rupees worth of treasury bills via auction on Oct. 27.

The equity market's turnover was 4.46 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange dropped to 149.5 million shares, from 154.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 171.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 555 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 533,860, while the COVID-19 death toll reached 13,562, according to data from the country's health bureau.

Sri Lanka has fully vaccinated a little over 60% of its 22 million people so far.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close at record high for third straight session

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Depreciation woes: Pakistan's rupee closes at 174 against US dollar

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against India

US Iran envoy to hold nuclear talks with Europe powers

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Disgruntled opposition accuses Balochistan govt of threatening its members

Read more stories