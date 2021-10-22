ANL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.91%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
ASL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.1%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.21%)
FFBL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FNEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
GGL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.55%)
KAPCO 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.29%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.19%)
PACE 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.6%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
TELE 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.08%)
TRG 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.56 (-5.03%)
UNITY 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.14%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,712 Decreased By ▼ -51.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 20,158 Decreased By ▼ -513.68 (-2.49%)
KSE100 45,464 Decreased By ▼ -357.82 (-0.78%)
KSE30 17,864 Decreased By ▼ -142.21 (-0.79%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

  • Zakir Jaffer had challenged indictment in the Islamabad High Court
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Oct 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of a plea submitted by Zahir Jaffer's father against his indictment in the Noor Mukadam murder case after Zakir Jaffer withdrew his petition, it was reported on Friday.

Zahir Jaffer's parents had challenged the trial court's indictment in the IHC. The petition was filed days after a district and sessions court indicted 12 people, including Zahir, and his parents, Asmat Adamjee and Zakir. They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

The petitioners stated that the court could not frame the charges as per the desire of the investigation officer. They stated that the court "abused its authority".

They had requested the high court to declare the trial court order void as the lower court abused its authority and violated the law.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against his parents, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to Zahir Jaffer's mother

Of the accused, the six Therapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court in their personal capacity. The remaining suspects were brought to the court from Adiala jail.

Background

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir's parents and household staff were also arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Shaukat's statement, according to a police spokesperson.

Later, Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

IHC Zahir Jaffer Zakir Jaffer noor mukadam murder

Comments

1000 characters

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories