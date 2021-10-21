ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as financials gain

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 1.78% higher at 9,881.50 points
Reuters 21 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Thursday, driven by solid gains in financial stocks as equity markets reopened after a two-day holiday.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.78% higher at 9,881.50 points.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 19% and 6.3%, respectively.

Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation rose 6.2% year-on-year in September compared with a 6.7% rise a month ago, according to data from the country's statistics department

On Tuesday, the central bank of Sri Lanka said the country's trade deficit widened to $586 million in August mainly due to a sharp increase in fuel imports

Sri Lankan shares end at record levels boosted by financials, energy

The country's import expenditure per barrel of crude oil amounted to $74.88 in August 2021, compared with $47.74 in August 2020

Sri Lanka's earnings from overall exports in August, however, grew 16.2% from the previous year to $1.10 billion

The equity market's turnover was 4.27 billion rupees ($21.35 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange dipped to 154.5 million shares from 159.9 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 84.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 539 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 533,305, while the death toll was at 13,543, according to data from the health bureau.

About 58.56% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, as per Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close at record high as financials gain

Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

UN launches cash plan to prop up Afghan economy

SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Nothing matches Pakistan-India rivalry, says Australian great Hayden

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess

KSE-100 extends gains, up another 322 points

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Read more stories