ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Canadian dollar clings to modest gain after hot inflation data

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2336 to 1.2368
  • Price of US oil falls 1%
  • Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve
Reuters 20 Oct 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Wednesday as domestic data showing an 18-year high for inflation supported the market's "hawkish outlook" for the Bank of Canada, offsetting a drop in oil prices.

Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to 4.4% in September, driven by rising transportation, shelter and food prices, data showed, putting the focus on the Bank of Canada ahead of a rate decision next week.

Analysts say the BoC could further cut its bond buying program next week, while money markets expect the first interest rate hike to come in April, which is sooner than the central bank has been guiding.

"Markets aren't much moved by the inflation print, with investors already having priced in a very hawkish outlook for the Bank of Canada prior to the release," Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Canadian dollar dips as inflation fears clip investor sentiment

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2345 to the greenback, or 81.00 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.2336 to 1.2368. On Tuesday, it touched its highest in over three months at 1.2309.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity. US crude prices were down 1% at $82.14 a barrel.

Separate data showed that Canadian home prices barely rose in September from August as a recent slowdown in housing sales weighed.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, mirroring the move in US Treasuries.

The 10-year rose half a basis point to 1.635% but was holding below last week's peak of 1.683%, which was its highest since January last year.

