ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Russian rouble firms past 71 vs dollar

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed past 71 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, gaining strength along with other emerging market currencies and receiving extra support from high oil prices and expectations of an imminent rate increase by the Bank of Russia.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.4pc stronger against the dollar at 70.98 after hitting 70.84, its strongest level since July 2020.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady at 82.68, away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The central bank is in focus this week as it is widely expected to raise the key rate by 25 or 50 basis points from 6.75pc on Friday in an attempt to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The rouble is also expected to get support from month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency, but the dividend season in late October may prompt some investors to convert rouble-denominated proceeds into other currencies, which in turn will put pressure on the rouble.

Russia's rouble climbs to highest since July 2020, stocks hit record

The rouble gains are, however, limited by geopolitical frictions between Moscow and the West. Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians accused of spying.

"We see more robust currency strengthening only if geopolitical risk moderates meaningfully from current levels," Citi Bank analysts said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5pc at $84.77 a barrel, recouping earlier losses, as falling temperatures in China, the world's biggest energy consumer, revived concerns about its ability to meet heating demand needs amid power and coal shortages.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.4pc to 1,883.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1pc lower at 4,244.9 points, still near an all-time high of 4,292.68 it touched last week.

